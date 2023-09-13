Bob Mann, Oliver Garden, Gaylon White, Jeremy White
Manship Chair in Journalism at Louisiana State University's Manship School of Mass Communication Bob Mann speaks on his book, "Kingfish U: Huey and LSU" and also comments various political topics. Dean of the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine Oliver Garden gives insight into what's new at the Vet School. Writer Gaylon White talks his latest work, "Coach of a Lifetime". Writer Jeremy White talks his book "The Girl at the Bottom of the Picture."
Bob Mann.mp3
Oliver Garden.mp3
Gaylon White.mp3
Jeremy White.mp3