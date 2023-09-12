© 2023
Talk Louisiana

Heather Day, Jeff Sadow, Dona Collins-Lewis

Published September 12, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT

Owner of Red Cakes Events Heather Day talks the upcoming Sunday Funday event Burnt Bottom Biscuit Bingo Brunch. For more information, visit https://www.visitbatonrouge.com/event/burnt-bottom-biscuit-bingo-brunch/227340/. Associate professor of political science at Louisiana State University in Shreveport Jeff Sadow comments on the upcoming governor's election and it's candidates. EBR Parish Clerk of Courts candidate Dona Collins-Lewis speaks on her candidacy and campaign amid the upcoming election.

Talk Louisiana