Heather Day, Jeff Sadow, Dona Collins-Lewis

Owner of Red Cakes Events Heather Day talks the upcoming Sunday Funday event Burnt Bottom Biscuit Bingo Brunch. For more information, visit https://www.visitbatonrouge.com/event/burnt-bottom-biscuit-bingo-brunch/227340/. Associate professor of political science at Louisiana State University in Shreveport Jeff Sadow comments on the upcoming governor's election and it's candidates. EBR Parish Clerk of Courts candidate Dona Collins-Lewis speaks on her candidacy and campaign amid the upcoming election.

Heather Day.mp3 Listen • 4:40

Jeff Sadow.mp3 Listen • 24:34