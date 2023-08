Mayor-president of Baton Rouge Sharon Weston-Broome gives insight into the state of the city this year. Pastor and former American football player and coach Denny Duron talks his life and times, his part in the evangelical movement, and also his latest work, "God, Family, Football". Talk Louisiana host Jim Engster remembers Hurricane Katrina on it's 18th anniversary.

Mayor Broome.mp3 Listen • 25:03

Denny Duron.mp3 Listen • 13:17