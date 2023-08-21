Nora Ahmed, Dadrius Lanus, Brian Walsh

Legal director for the ACLU of Louisiana Nora Ahmed comments on the state of reproductive rights post the overturning of Roe v. Wade and also congressional redistricting. President of the EBR Parish School Board Dadrius Lanus speaks on the recent issues with school transportation workers and other school employees. SoFi's Student Loan manager Brian Walsh gives insight into the world of student loan forgiveness.

