Talk Louisiana

Nora Ahmed, Dadrius Lanus, Brian Walsh

Published August 21, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT

Legal director for the ACLU of Louisiana Nora Ahmed comments on the state of reproductive rights post the overturning of Roe v. Wade and also congressional redistricting. President of the EBR Parish School Board Dadrius Lanus speaks on the recent issues with school transportation workers and other school employees. SoFi's Student Loan manager Brian Walsh gives insight into the world of student loan forgiveness.

