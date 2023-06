President and CEO of the Council for A Better Louisiana (CABL) Barry Erwin gives a recap of the recent legislative session and also discusses a potential veto session. Senator Beth Mizell speaks on the recent legislative session as well a upcoming constitutional amendments. Retired Air Force Master Sergeant Sandy Franks talks the importance of women veterans on the United States Women Veteran's Day.

Barry Erwin.mp3 Listen • 20:47

Beth Mizell.mp3 Listen • 11:58