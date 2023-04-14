Richard Nelson, Stephanie Grace, Elbert Guillory

Louisiana State Representative and candidate for governor Richard Nelson gives insight on his candidacy and campaign for governor. The Advocate and Times-Picayune's Stephanie Grace discusses various political topics throughout the state including the upcoming election and its candidates. Former member of the Louisiana State Senate and candidate for Lt. Governor Elbert Guillory talks his candidacy and other political issues.

Richard Nelson.mp3 Listen • 22:54

Stephanie Grace.mp3 Listen • 12:44