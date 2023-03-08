Rev. Michael Dowd, Mike Strain, Mary-Patricia Wray
Bestselling eco-theologian Rev. Michael Dowd speaks on his stance on the world today and also talks his book "Thank God for Evolution". Louisiana commissioner of agriculture and forestry Mike Strain talks the agricultural world for farmers and his running for re-election. Political consultant Mary-Patricia Wray discusses the upcoming statewide elections including the upcoming governors race.
Rev Michael Dowd.mp3
Mike Strain.mp3
Mary Patricia Wray.mp3