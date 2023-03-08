© 2023
Talk Louisiana

Rev. Michael Dowd, Mike Strain, Mary-Patricia Wray

Published March 8, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST
Bestselling eco-theologian Rev. Michael Dowd speaks on his stance on the world today and also talks his book "Thank God for Evolution". Louisiana commissioner of agriculture and forestry Mike Strain talks the agricultural world for farmers and his running for re-election. Political consultant Mary-Patricia Wray discusses the upcoming statewide elections including the upcoming governors race.

