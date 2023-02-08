Dennis Shields, Jim Engster, Darrell Glasper

President-Chancellor of Southern University Dennis Shields reflects on his life and career to this point and also what's going on on The Bluff. Talk Louisiana host Jim Engster remembers Tee Jules on the 15th anniversary of his passing and also comments on the State of the Union Address. Former metro councilman Darrell Glasper talks several topics including the recent State of the Union address as well as a few local issues.

Dennis Shields.mp3 Listen • 27:03

Jim Engster.mp3 Listen • 5:55