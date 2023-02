Executive Vice President of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation John Spain discusses his life and career as well as several major projects throughout the city including the passenger rail system and the preservation of the LSU Lakes. Archivist and Head of the Ernest J. Gaines Center Cheylon Woods remembers the great author and gives insight to the center. For more information, visit https://ernestgaines.louisiana.edu/.

