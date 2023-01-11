Wednesday, January 11th: Danté Stewart, Aaron & Austin Nola, Jim Engster

Award-winning speaker, writer, and author Danté Stewart gives his thoughts on the Georgia senate runoffs by referencing his New York Times work "What White Voters See in Herschel Walker". Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola is joined by his brother San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola to speak on their careers to this point as well as promote their upcoming ALS event "STRIKE OUT ALS WITH AARON & AUSTIN NOLA". For more information, visit https://goallevents.com/e/strike-out-als-with-aaron-andamp-austin-nola-E200021902052004. Talk Louisiana host Jim Engster ends the show by commenting on Billy Nungesser's decision on running for governor.

Dante Stewart.mp3 Listen • 20:48

Aaron and Austin Nola.mp3 Listen • 17:52