Why La. officials are signing data center NDAs; state knife history; amphibious homes

An investigation found dozens of elected officials in Louisiana have signed nondisclosure agreements related to large-scale developments — like the Amazon data centers in northwest Louisiana.

The announcement caught many by surprise and critics say the agreements keep communities in the dark. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins tells us more.

It’s the first night of Passover, and Jewish communities across the country are molding matzo balls, mixing charoset and taking out their sharpest knives to slice up briskets.

Next time you look at a knife, remember that many popular varieties of the tool? actually trace their history to Louisiana. Back in the 1600s, knives were a popular item to trade between Spanish colonizers, French Canadian explorers and natives.

And later, James Bowie, while living in Louisiana, would popularize the knife synonymous with his name.

Stephen Bateman, knifemarker and historical researcher with the Jenny Craig Institute for the Study of War and Democracy at The National World War II Museum, joins us with more on knife history and craftsmanship.

Protecting your home from flooding is a concern for many Louisianians, but options like elevating can be limited and costly, especially for older homes. Now, Buoyant Foundation, is promoting homes that are capable of floating as an economical option.

Elizabeth English, founder and director of the Buoyant Foundation Project, tells us more about the benefits of so-called “amphibious homes.”

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

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