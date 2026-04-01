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Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

Why La. officials are signing data center NDAs; state knife history; amphibious homes

By Adam Vos,
Alana Schreiber
Published April 1, 2026 at 3:18 PM CDT
Stephen Bateman knife crafting
Courtesy of Stephen Bateman
Stephen Bateman knife crafting

An investigation found dozens of elected officials in Louisiana have signed nondisclosure agreements related to large-scale developments — like the Amazon data centers in northwest Louisiana.

The announcement caught many by surprise and critics say the agreements keep communities in the dark. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins tells us more.

It’s the first night of Passover, and Jewish communities across the country are molding matzo balls, mixing charoset and taking out their sharpest knives to slice up briskets.

Next time you look at a knife, remember that many popular varieties of the tool? actually trace their history to Louisiana. Back in the 1600s, knives were a popular item to trade between Spanish colonizers, French Canadian explorers and natives.

And later, James Bowie, while living in Louisiana, would popularize the knife synonymous with his name.

Stephen Bateman, knifemarker and historical researcher with the Jenny Craig Institute for the Study of War and Democracy at The National World War II Museum, joins us with more on knife history and craftsmanship.

Protecting your home from flooding is a concern for many Louisianians, but options like elevating can be limited and costly, especially for older homes. Now, Buoyant Foundation, is promoting homes that are capable of floating as an economical option.

Elizabeth English, founder and director of the Buoyant Foundation Project, tells us more about the benefits of so-called “amphibious homes.”

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts. Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you!

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Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is Newscast Editor for the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom. Adam is also the Baton Rouge-based host for Louisiana Considered, our daily regional news program, and is frequently the local voice afternoons on All Things Considered.
See stories by Adam Vos
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
See stories by Alana Schreiber