Friday 3/28: WRKF's FM signal is operating at reduced power and WRKF Classical HD2 is off the air to accommodate tower maintenance. This disruption is expected to persist through the upcoming weeks. Online streaming is unaffected. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

City of St. George prepares for first election; Nous Foundation brings music to Library of Congress; data centers in South create few permanent jobs

By Adam Vos,
Alana Schreiber
Published March 26, 2025 at 11:40 AM CDT
Record cover for A Contemporary Anthology of Louisiana Music in French & Creole
Scott Tilton
/
Nous Foundation
Record cover for A Contemporary Anthology of Louisiana Music in French & Creole

On March 29, voters in the City of St. George will elect their mayor and city council members for the first time. They will also decide if the city will adopt a home rule charter.

Capitol Access reporter Brooke Thorington spoke with city spokesperson Andrew Murrell about what the proposed charter could mean for residents.

This week, the Louisiana-based Nous Foundation, is at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. to unveil a new French and Creole music album featuring six Louisiana musicians before it enters the library’s permanent collection.

Scott Tilton, co-founder and co-director of the Nous Foundation, tells us how this opportunity came about, and the importance of preserving Creole heritage in public records.

Tech companies have pledged hundreds of billions of dollars to build new data centers across the country–including in the South–which are the backbone of AI.

While billions being invested in communities might sound promising, the Gulf States Newsroom’s Stephan Bisaha reports that these centers create few permanent jobs.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It's available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts.

Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is Newscast Editor for the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom. Adam is also the Baton Rouge-based host for Louisiana Considered, our daily regional news program, and is frequently the local voice afternoons on All Things Considered.
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
