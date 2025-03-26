City of St. George prepares for first election; Nous Foundation brings music to Library of Congress; data centers in South create few permanent jobs

On March 29, voters in the City of St. George will elect their mayor and city council members for the first time. They will also decide if the city will adopt a home rule charter.

Capitol Access reporter Brooke Thorington spoke with city spokesperson Andrew Murrell about what the proposed charter could mean for residents.

This week, the Louisiana-based Nous Foundation, is at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. to unveil a new French and Creole music album featuring six Louisiana musicians before it enters the library’s permanent collection.

Scott Tilton, co-founder and co-director of the Nous Foundation, tells us how this opportunity came about, and the importance of preserving Creole heritage in public records.

Tech companies have pledged hundreds of billions of dollars to build new data centers across the country–including in the South–which are the backbone of AI.

While billions being invested in communities might sound promising, the Gulf States Newsroom’s Stephan Bisaha reports that these centers create few permanent jobs.

