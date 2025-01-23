D.C. Mardi Gras; Super Bowl preparations; Anna’s Place helps economically-disadvantaged youth

It’s Thursday and that means it’s time to catch up on the week in politics with The Times-Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace. She reports to us from Washington D.C., where she’s celebrating Mardi Gras in the nation’s capital where Carnival season meets politics.

The Super Bowl is just weeks away, and city and state officials have been busy trying to get a huge beautification checklist done so the Crescent City can put on its best face for the nation.

Spearheading that effort from the private sector is CEO of Greater New Orleans INC and Super Bowl 59 Project Coordinator, Michael Hecht. He joins us with the updates.

There are often big government attempts at breaking the cycle of poverty and crime. But one group called Anna’s Place is finding a way to succeed in New Orleans, working with economically disadvantaged youth. Founder and director Darryl Durham tells us more.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber; our contributing producers are Matt Bloom and Adam Vos; we receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR APP, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!