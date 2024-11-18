NOLA schools superintendent steps down; photographer captures state’s natural beauty; Black beekeeping traditions in the South

NOLA Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Avis Williams will step down at the beginning of December after leading the almost all-charter school system for two years. WWNO and WRKF’s education reporter Aubri Juhasz tells us more about her abrupt departure.

Photographer Eric McVicker is out with a new book that captures the wildlife, landscapes and waterways of the Bayou State. Dubbed, "Louisiana: Our Home,” the book takes viewers on an intimate journey through all corners of the state, capturing its natural and unique beauty. Erik joins us now for more on his new book, upcoming gallery show, and how he discovered photography as part of his recovery from addiction.

The New Orleans Film Festival wrapped up a few weeks ago, but one documentary short is still generating a lot of buzz. The Buzz of St. Roch follows beekeeper Carl Harrison Jr. as he builds a bee sanctuary on his family’s land in St. Roch, working to preserve the legacy of Black beekeepers in Louisiana.

Harrison also co-directed this film. He and the film’s co-director, Patrice E. Jones joined Louisiana Considered’s Alana Schreiber for more.

