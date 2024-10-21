National Women’s Business Week; New Orleans seniors face some of nation’s highest rates of poverty, food insecurity

Artificial intelligence has raised concerns in schools over students using it to cheat. But some teachers are excited about the technology too.

And now more than a 100,000 kids in the Gulf South have access to an AI-powered tutor that’s helping them learn to read.

For the Gulf States Newsroom, WWNO’s and WRKF’s education reporter Aubri Juhasz reports on a growing number of Louisiana schools using the tool.

Last Wednesday kicked off National Business Women's Week. The annual observance focuses on the accomplishments of working women and the obstacles they still face.

President and CEO of Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana, Voris Vigee, tells us more about rising through the ranks, and shares her advice for women seeking CEO opportunities today.

Earlier this year, a report from the New Orleans Council on Aging found that senior citizens face obstacles like poverty and food insecurity. Many have also been feeling the impacts of inflation, medical expenses, and increased costs of living.

Howard Rodgers, executive director for the New Orleans Council on Aging, and Martin Huber, director of community services, tell us why Orleans Parish is seeing some of the nation’s highest rates for seniors in need – and what resources are available.

