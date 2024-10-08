© 2024
Tues 10/8: WRKF's FM signal is operating at reduced power, and our HD signal is off-the-air due to a technical issue. Engineers are addressing the problem. Online listening is unaffected. Thank you for your patience.
Concerns over Landry’s tax proposals; jazz legend Delfeayo Marsalis debuts African-inspired music; Le Petit Theatre begins 108th season

Published October 8, 2024 at 2:03 PM CDT
Last week, Governor Jeff Landry announced he's calling a special session to overhaul the state's tax code in November. But Jan Moller, executive director of the economic advocacy group, Invest in Louisiana, is raising concerns. WRKF’s Brooke Thorington spoke with Moller moments after Landry’s announcement.

Last weekend, jazz legend Delfeayo Marsalis and his Uptown Jazz Orchestra debuted new theme music for the African Diaspora Consortium at the fourth annual conversation and concert series. The composition features a conversation between multiple horn instruments and aims to play on African musical themes and New Orleans jazz traditions.

Delfeayo Marsalis joins us in the studio for more on his new music and connecting cross-cultural musical themes.

Le Petit Theatre is starting off their 108th season with the musical comedy, “Murder for Two.” This “whodunit” performance is based on the book by Kellen Blair and Joe Kinosian pays homage to old fashioned murder mysteries.

New Orleans actor and director Ricky Graham joins us for more on this upcoming show and his decades-long connection to Le Petit Theatre.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Diane Mack
"This is NPR's Morning Edition, at 89.9 WWNO. Good Morning, I'm Diane Mack."
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
