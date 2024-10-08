Concerns over Landry’s tax proposals; jazz legend Delfeayo Marsalis debuts African-inspired music; Le Petit Theatre begins 108th season

Last week, Governor Jeff Landry announced he's calling a special session to overhaul the state's tax code in November. But Jan Moller, executive director of the economic advocacy group, Invest in Louisiana, is raising concerns. WRKF’s Brooke Thorington spoke with Moller moments after Landry’s announcement.

Last weekend, jazz legend Delfeayo Marsalis and his Uptown Jazz Orchestra debuted new theme music for the African Diaspora Consortium at the fourth annual conversation and concert series. The composition features a conversation between multiple horn instruments and aims to play on African musical themes and New Orleans jazz traditions.

Delfeayo Marsalis joins us in the studio for more on his new music and connecting cross-cultural musical themes.

Le Petit Theatre is starting off their 108th season with the musical comedy, “Murder for Two.” This “whodunit” performance is based on the book by Kellen Blair and Joe Kinosian pays homage to old fashioned murder mysteries.

New Orleans actor and director Ricky Graham joins us for more on this upcoming show and his decades-long connection to Le Petit Theatre.

