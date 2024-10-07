Celebrating 100 years of Tiger Stadium with a trip to the archives and conversation with a former Mike the Tiger mascot

Next month, Tiger Stadium turns 100. And to mark the occasion, over the next few weeks, we’ll be bringing you a series of stories all about the historic venue. And some of these stories have little or nothing to do with football.

Up first, I took a trip up to Baton Rouge to meet up with University Archivist Zach Thompkins. He led me, WRKF reporter Aidan McCahill, and our intern and LSU student Marty Sullivan through the archives to learn about some of the most iconic moments in Death Valley history.

From bandmembers to cheerleaders to football players, many LSU students have taken to Tiger Stadium’s field, but only a select few have done so in the mascot uniform of Mike the Tiger. Intern and LSU student Marty Sullivan speaks with one of the lucky, anonymous few to have worn the costume.

