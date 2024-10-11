-
This week, LSU celebrates the centennial of Death Valley, a place with a heartbeat as strong as an earthquake. It's known for the gridiron titans that clash on the field, but its true trademark lies in a folklore of dedication and community.
Celebrating 100 years of Tiger Stadium with a trip to the archives and conversation with a former Mike the Tiger mascotToday on Louisiana Considered, we bring you the first episode in our series all about 100 years of Tiger Stadium. We dig through a century's worth of stadium archives and hear from one of the many to suit up as Mike the Tiger the beloved mascot.