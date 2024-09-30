Junior League works to combat diaper shortages; new foundation promotes Cajun music, helps artists

Last week was National Diaper Need Awareness Week and The Junior League of New Orleans held events at the diaper bank distribution warehouse to raise awareness about this issue. Since 2014, the organization has distributed more than 9.6 million diapers throughout the New Orleans area.

Tara Waldron, the president of the Junior League of New Orleans, tells us more about barriers to diaper access and what they’re doing about it.

Chris Stafford’s name is known across Acadiana and beyond. He was a founding member of the Grammy-nominated Cajun band, Feufollet, working as both a musician and producer. His career spanned nearly three decades, but his life was tragically cut short after a car accident earlier this year.

Michael Stafford, Chris’ brother, tells us more about The Christopher Stafford Memorial Foundation created in his honor, which offers resources to local artists and promotes Cajun music.

The population of a certain duck species has exploded in Louisiana – but at a cost. The species is becoming a serious nuisance for rice farmers across the state. WRKF’s Aidan McCahill takes us to one of those rice farms for more.

