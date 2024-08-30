La. Tech student reflects on making USA Blind Soccer Men's National Team; Carville museum preserves history of nation’s oldest leprosarium

The Paralympic Games are officially underway, and athletes from around the world have gathered to compete in Paris for an exciting two weeks of events.

One sport that kicks off this Sunday is Men’s Blind Soccer, which features eight teams playing at the foot of the Eiffel Tower. While the U.S. men’s team didn’t qualify this time around, they’ll have a guaranteed entry in 2028 when the U.S. is the host nation.

One of the current players on this U.S. men’s team is Louisiana Tech’s Cody Kirchner. Cody joins us to talk about the sport, his future with the U.S. team and what he hopes to see at this year’s Paralympics.

Carville, Louisiana was once home to the National Leprosarium, the only national colony for people with leprosy – also known as Hansen’s Disease – within the continental United States. While the complex offered amenities like a church, theater and lake, many patients were taken there against their will and cut off from their families.

Now, the site is home to the National Hansen’s Disease Programs Museum, which honors the lives of the patients, preserves medical and cultural artifacts, and educates the public about Hansen’s disease. Curator of the National Hansen’s Disease Programs Museum, Elizabeth Schexnyder tells us more about the museum and what visitors will discover after recent renovations.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

