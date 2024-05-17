Tulane grad discusses commencement after anti-war protests; libraries roll out restrictions on youth cards

College graduations across the country have been disrupted this month as students continue to protest Israel’s war in Gaza.

Xavier University of Louisiana canceled its commencement speaker, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, after nearly 1,800 people signed a petition asking she be removed.

Tulane University, the site of a recent pro-Palestinian encampment, has upped security measures for its graduation this Saturday.

To get a sense of how students are feeling, Aubri Juhasz, WWNO and WRKF’s education reporter, spoke with a senior at Tulane about her experience as a student and reporter for the school’s newspaper, The Hullabaloo.

Your local public library is likely getting a new card system for younger readers this summer. A new law requires public libraries across Louisiana to get parents’ consent for minors to access “sexually explicit materials.” That means many libraries are rolling out more limits on what kids can and can’t access.

To help us understand the coming changes, we’re joined by Lynette Mejia, director of Louisiana Citizens Against Censorship. It’s a grassroots group that has worked to keep information open and accessible in Louisiana’s public libraries.

Southern coastal communities are seeing some of the world’s fastest rates of sea level rise. That’s affecting all aspects of life for those who live there. The Washington Post has spent months investigating the impacts.

Eva Tesfaye, reporter on WWNO/WRKF’s Coastal Desk, recently spoke with Chris Mooney and Brady Dennis, two reporters behind the paper’s new series, The Drowning South, about their findings.

You can hear more from Eva’s conversation on Sea Change. It’s available wherever you get your podcasts.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Matt Bloom. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12 and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out ourpitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out ourlistener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!