© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.
Louisiana Considered

La’s special session on crime begins;new app finds cheap groceries; NOLA’s new French Consul

By Bob Pavlovich ,
Alana Schreiber
Published February 22, 2024 at 3:15 PM CST
Rodolphe Sambou, French consul general to Louisiana, took office this past fall
Courtesy of French Consulate General
Rodolphe Sambou, French consul general to Louisiana, took office this past fall

It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time to catch up on politics. State lawmakers kicked off a special session on crime this week. We get the latest from Stephanie Grace, editorial director and columnist with The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate.

Later, we talk to Vincenzo Caronna, founder and CEO of Thrivvy. Caronna recently launched a new app that compares products from 30 local grocery stores across the greater New Orleans area. The app helps consumers find the lowest prices on their weekly shopping trips and save money.

Plus, there’s a new French consul in town. The French Consulate General in Louisiana recently appointed Rodolphe Sambou to take over the post. We’ll hear what he’s been up to during his first few months in office.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12 and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts. 

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Bob Pavlovich
Bob Pavlovich, a long-time fill-in host for New Orleans Public Radio, joined the station full-time in 2023. He hosts "All Things Considered" and "Louisiana Considered" on Thursdays.
See stories by Bob Pavlovich
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WRKF from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
See stories by Alana Schreiber