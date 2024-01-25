© 2024
Louisiana Considered

Impacts of Deepwater Horizon spill 13 years later; exploring political middle grounds

By Bob Pavlovich ,
Alana Schreiber
Published January 25, 2024 at 1:53 PM CST
A ship floats amongst a sea of spilled oil in the Gulf of Mexico after the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill disaster.
Kris Krüg
A ship floats amongst a sea of spilled oil in the Gulf of Mexico after the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill disaster.

Jackson, Miss. is known for its water — and not in a good way. Beyond the attention grabbing boil water notices, residents have had to deal with expensive water bills for years.

For the latest utility bill of the month, Stephan Bisaha of the Gulf States Newsroom brings us the story of how one Jackson resident is fighting for accurate bills.

Last April marked the 13th anniversary of the Deepwater Horizon spill, when an oil rig leased by BP exploded in the Gulf of Mexico. 11 were killed, 17 injured and in the years since, many have been impacted by the environmental damage of the country’s largest oil spill.

This month, American Public Media and Western Sound launched the new podcast “Ripple.” Host Dan Leone tells us about the show’s first season, which looks at the spill and its lasting impacts. .

A familiar voice to public radio listeners has a new show dedicated to exploring political middle grounds and overlooked topics in national media coverage. Longtime journalist Jeremy Hobson tells about the goals of his call-in show “The Middle,” ahead of tonight’s live show in New Orleans.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman. 

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12 and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts. 

