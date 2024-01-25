Impacts of Deepwater Horizon spill 13 years later; exploring political middle grounds

Jackson, Miss. is known for its water — and not in a good way. Beyond the attention grabbing boil water notices, residents have had to deal with expensive water bills for years.

For the latest utility bill of the month, Stephan Bisaha of the Gulf States Newsroom brings us the story of how one Jackson resident is fighting for accurate bills.

Last April marked the 13th anniversary of the Deepwater Horizon spill, when an oil rig leased by BP exploded in the Gulf of Mexico. 11 were killed, 17 injured and in the years since, many have been impacted by the environmental damage of the country’s largest oil spill.

This month, American Public Media and Western Sound launched the new podcast “Ripple.” Host Dan Leone tells us about the show’s first season, which looks at the spill and its lasting impacts. .

A familiar voice to public radio listeners has a new show dedicated to exploring political middle grounds and overlooked topics in national media coverage. Longtime journalist Jeremy Hobson tells about the goals of his call-in show “The Middle,” ahead of tonight’s live show in New Orleans.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12 and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!