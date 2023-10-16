Election results; outgoing First Lady Donna Edwards on fighting human trafficking in La.

The results from Louisiana’s primary are in, and Attorney General Jeff Landry’s outright victory in the governor’s race isn’t the only election worth discussing. Politics reporter Molly Ryan joins us for a rundown of wins, losses and runoffs across the state.

A new WYES-TV documentary exposes the sex trafficking trade in Louisiana and identifies a growing team of unlikely warriors mobilized to fight it. They include outgoing First LadyDonna Edwards, a group of Catholic nuns running a secret healing center and three survivors turned advocates.

Edwards joins us for more on her efforts to fight human trafficking across the state, and how viewers can watch the documentary, “Turning the Tide: A Story of Hell, Healing, and Hope.”

