New documentary The Precipice tells the story of the Point-Au-Chien Indian Tribe and the challenges they face

Last week, college basketball player from Detroit Mercy, Antoine Davis, came four points away from beating Pete Maravich’s record for most points scored in the NCAA.

While we wait to see whether or not Davis might have another chance to take this title, we revisit a conversation with Marshall Terrill, co-author of the biography Maravich, about the life of LSU legend pistol Pete and how he changed Louisiana basketball history.

State law requires law enforcement agencies to report when an officer quits or is fired and why. But a new police accountability database found the reporting isn’t happening in a majority of cases.

Investigative reporter for Verite, Richard Webster, looked into what’s been happening. He joins us for more on what he’s discovered.

This Thursday, Louisiana Public Broadcasting will premiere the film, The Precipice . This documentary explores the Pointe-au-Chien Indian Tribe’s struggle to save their homes, land, language, and culture.

LPB senior Producer and filmmaker Ben Johnson tells us more about this documentary and its universal messages.

