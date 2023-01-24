Big Freedia returns to TV with a new show about her business endeavors

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Here's what it featured:

Coming in the summer of 2023, New Orleans' own Big Freedia will bring us the brand-new series, Big Freedia Means Business. This new show documents the Queen of Bounce’s new music and entrepreneurial endeavors that have occurred since her last docu-series, “Big Freedia Bounces Back.” Big Freedia joins us for more on her musical journey and this exciting new series.

Carol Bebelle, co-founder of Ashé Cultural Arts Center is embracing the second half of life with the release of her first collection of music. It’s called Medicine Bag/A Prescription for Healing. She tells us more on finding her musical voice in retirement.

But first, hospitals across the country are experiencing a severe healthcare staffing shortage that is impacting patient care and making it more difficult for emergency and ambulatory services to answer 911 calls. The Gulf States Newsroom healthcare reporter Shalina Chatlani climbed into an ambulance to see how emergency care has changed.

