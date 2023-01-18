Book banning in Louisiana: A look at the divisive battle in our state's libraries

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Here's what it featured:

Librarians in multiple south Louisiana parishes are responding to what they are seeing as efforts to censor their materials, particularly books that refer to sexuality and LGBTQ identities. However, those who speak out against these so-called “book bans,” often have a price to pay.

In July, Louisiana school librarian Amanda Jones spoke up in support of free speech and uncensored book access at a public library meeting, after which she was relentlessly harassed online. She ultimately took her harassers to court in a lawsuit for damages, but a judge ruled against her.

Despite the setback, Jones continues to advocate for free speech and accessible library materials. She joins us today with Lafayette-based writer, Lynette Mejía, who co-founded Louisiana Citizens Against Censorship.

But with librarians speaking up about what they see as potential book bans and prior restraint, we also wanted to talk with one of the community members advocating for more public scrutiny over these publicly accessible materials. Michael Lunsford, executive director of the organization Citizens for a New Louisiana, joins us for more on the other side of this debate.

