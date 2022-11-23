‘Celebration Gator’ brings a taste of Louisiana to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

A recently settled lawsuit against the Sun Belt Conference, a college sports conference based in New Orleans, accused officials of using racist and misogynistic slurs and contributing to a hostile work environment. WWNO’s Patrick Madden spoke with Michelle Liu, who covered the recent lawsuit for the new non-profit newsroom, Verite.

Last July saw the launch of a new national mental health hotline number, 988. In Louisiana, this new hotline replaces a ten-digit one, and already calls have risen dramatically both nationally and statewide. Staff writer for The Times Picayune, Emily Woodruff, tells us more about the effectiveness of this new number.

The world’s biggest Thanksgiving Day Parade may take place in New York, but for the second year in a row, the event will offer a taste of Louisiana. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser tells us about the ‘Celebration Gator’ float set to crawl through the celebration, and a performance by New Orleans’ own Trombone Shorty.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!