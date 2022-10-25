The American Cancer Society’s “Shuck Cancer” event is an oyster party with a purpose

Byram, Mississippi wants independence. It won that about a decade ago by successfully breaking off from Jackson. But the two cities are still tied together in one crucial way – Byram still relies on Jackson’s notoriously troubled water system. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Danny McArthur tells us more.

The Marigny Opera House is kicking off its 9th season with original works of contemporary dance accompanied by live music. Founder and executive director Dave Hurlbert gives us a sneak peek of the upcoming performances.

It’s officially oyster season – and now the tasty shellfish are being used for good. The American Cancer Society’s “Shuck Cancer” event showcases oysters from across the country in an effort to provide cancer patients with transportation to healthcare facilities. Shuck Cancer co-founder Henry Heaton tells us more about the upcoming oyster party with a purpose in New Orleans.

