NOLA-based Putumayo World Records continues to celebrate worldwide cultures in innovative ways

On Louisiana Considered, Sarah Berthelot, president and CEO of the Louisiana Association of United Ways, joins us to provide some perspective on the effects of the pandemic on people with disabilities. And Putumayo World Records’ Dan Storper joins us to talk about the innovative approach of this New Orleans-Based company. This segment of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. To listen to the full episode, click the play button above.

Once described by the New York Times as a last holdout in the CD music industry, Putumayo still tempts you at the checkout. With its colorful artwork and inviting celebration of world music, Putumayo has held on for three decades. The New Orleans-based company has pushed into different media, always holding onto that celebration of our differences — and our similarities. Dan Storper built the company on music playlists he personally curated, and he joins us to talk about Putumayo.

But first, we’ll talk with Sarah Berthelot, the LAUW president and CEO, about some discouraging findings regarding Louisianans living with disabilities and what it means to live below the “ALICE” line during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karl Lengel. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

