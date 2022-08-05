Why a former pro-life democrat in Louisiana is now calling for the codifying of Roe v. Wade

For indigenous communities like the Pointe-au-Chien, it’s more important than ever to pass cultural traditions, especially as ancestral lands disappear due to climate change. Coastal reporter Kezia Setyawan tells us about a summer camp for tribal youth where children learn more about their heritage and how to protect these lands.

This weekend the Satchmo Summerfest returns to honor New Orleans jazz icon Louis Armstrong. Earlier this week Diane Mack spoke with one of the organizers, Emily Madero, CEO and President of French Quarter Festivals Inc. Today we hear an encore of that conversation to learn what to expect at this weekend’s event.

But first, it’s Friday, and that means it’s time to talk politics. The Times Picayune | The Advocate’s senior columnist and editorial page director Stephanie Grace joins WWNO’s Patrick Madden to discuss the surprising results of the abortion ballot measure in Kansas. They also dig into why Louisiana senate candidate Luke Mixon is shifting his opinion on abortion, and talk about the potential end of the federal consent decree over the New Orleans police department.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Patrick Madden. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

