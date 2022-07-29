After Jason Williams trial, a conversation on what this means for New Orleans

On Louisiana Considered, the legal cloud that has hung over New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams since his term began is finally gone, and we hear about what that means for the city. We also learn how activists are working to protect access to Plan B, and hear how rising temperatures are causing deadly conditions in prisons. And, we dive into the life and legacy of LSU basketball star Pistol Pete Maravich. This segment of Louisiana Considered aired on Friday, July 29, 2022. To listen to the full episode, click the play button above.

Earlier this week, New Orleans DA Jason Williams was acquitted on ten counts of federal tax fraud. While his business partner Nicole Burdette was also acquitted of these charges, she was found guilty on four separate counts of falsifying tax returns. The Advocate’s Editorial Director and Columnist Stephanie Grace joins us to share her takeaways on the verdicts.

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month, some groups began ramping up easy and free access to Plan B. Metro reporter Carly Berlin tells us why advocates fear future restrictions, and how they’re hoping to make Plan B more accessible.

Recent deaths in prisons across the Gulf South have highlighted issues such as staffing, health care and climate change. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Bobbi-Jeanne Misick sat down with an expert on deaths in custody, Loyola Law School professor Andrea Armstrong, to find out how they can be prevented.

Earlier this week, LSU unveiled a statue of Pete Maravich, the star basketball player who, among other accolades, has held the title for the NCAA’s All-time leading scorer for over 50 years. Referred to as “Pistol Pete,” Maravich is known for bringing a more creative and flashy style of play to the sport. To learn more about his life and legacy, managing producer Alana Schreiber spoke to Marshall Terrill, co-author of the biography, Maravich.

