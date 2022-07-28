Why Louisiana's medical marijuana program continues to fall behind national standard

On Louisiana Considered, we hear what the Louisiana Legislature’s Medical Marijuana Commission accomplished and fell short on in the most recent session. We also hear an encore piece from the late New Orleans author and commentator, Ronnie Virgets, and learn how the state is responding to the Biden administration’s expanded interpretation of Title IX. This segment of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, July 28, 2022. To listen to the full episode, click the play button above.

In a new proposal, the Biden administration stated that schools that discriminate against transgender students risk losing school lunch funding. In response, state Attorney General Jeff Landry joined 21 other attorneys general in sending a letter to Biden expressing opposition over the expanded interpretation of Title IX to prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ people. WRKF’s Paul Braun tells us more about how Louisiana lawmakers are responding, and how previous legislation led up to this moment.

But bans on transgender athletes weren't the only thing to come out of the most recent legislative session. Rep. Joe Marino, chairman of the Louisiana Legislature’s Medical Marijuana Commission, tells us about what the legislature did and didn’t do for patients, and why the state’s program continues to fall behind the national standard.

While we are officially in the dog days of summer, many have jobs that don’t allow them to seek refuge in an air conditioned home or office. Like, for example, the local mail carrier. The late New Orleans author and commentator Ronnie Virgets once mused about his local mail carrier. Today, we hear an encore presentation of that commentary.

