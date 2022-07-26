'Read and Ride' program offers New Orleans adolescents free trips to the library

On Louisiana Considered, we learn how New Orleans teenagers can access free RTA cards for a trip to the library. We also learn about a new art exhibit highlighting the environmental crisis in the Gulf South, and hear from the director of the Summer Lyric Theatre’s production of “RENT.” This segment of Louisiana Considered aired on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. To listen to the full episode, click the play button above.

While libraries are free throughout the country, patrons are often stymied by the cost of getting there. Now, the New Orleans Public Library system is offering free RTA passes for teenagers who want to come and access the wide variety of books, computers and other resources throughout the summer. Shannon Cvitanovic, executive director of the Friends of the New Orleans Public Library, joins us for more information on the initiative, dubbed the “Teen Read and Ride Program.”

Fifty-four artists from five states have come together for the new exhibition at the Contemporary Arts Center, “Remember Earth?” The exhibit explores environmental problems in the region as part of the 9th Annual Gulf South Open Call Exhibition. Erin Lee Antonak , multidisciplinary arts curator at CAC, joins us for more.

The 55th season of the Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane University will close with a performance of the rock musical “RENT.” Polanco Jones Jr., award-winning theater artist and choreographer directing this production, tells us more about how the production is coming together and when to see the show.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!