After Ida outages in New Orleans, this program hopes solar power will help during the next storm

Yesterday on Louisiana Considered, we heard about efforts to install backup generators in community centers and churches to provide electricity in New Orleans during natural disasters. But that’s only one of a handful of recent campaigns to ensure the city maintains power during emergencies.

After Hurricane Ida last year, Devin De Wulf, founder of the Krewe of Red Beans, had the idea to start a solar power recovery system for local New Orleans restaurants. He joins us today for an update on his grassroots project, Get Lit Stay Lit.

But first on Thursday's Louisiana Considered, we're talking about the ivory-billed woodpecker. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently stated that experts disagree on whether or not the ivory-billed woodpecker is still alive. Last year, the agency said they were planning to declare the bird — with the 30-inch wingspan and high, nasal call — extinct. But now they are reopening the discussion and looking for new photo and video footage of the species.

Back in 2019, our then Coastal Desk reporter Travis Lux looked into the ivory-billed woodpecker in Louisiana. As residents keep their eyes peeled for evidence of the bird, we give this story a second listen.

