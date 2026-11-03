Nov. 3 election results: See full results for East Baton Rouge Parish once polls close

Louisianans will go to the polls Tuesday for the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

Key decisions to be made include the U.S. Senate race between Republican Julia Letlow and Democrat Jamie Davis, which some poll data show is a tie heading into election day, 6 U.S. Congress races, 10 constitutional amendments and more.

You can see complete election results and coverage of key races below once polls close. This page will be updated as races are called and official tallies are posted by the Louisiana Secretary of State:

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS

Amendment 1: Property Tax Exemption Transfer For Disabled Veteran's Spouse

BALLOT LANGUAGE: Do you support an amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a deceased veteran with a service-connected disability, who receives the additional property tax exemption, to make a one-time transfer of the additional property tax exemption to a subsequent qualifying property? (Effective January 1, 2027) (Amends Article VII, Section 21(K)(1))

YES

NO

Amendment 2: Local Authority Over Property Tax Rates

BALLOT LANGUAGE: Do you support an amendment to allow a local taxing authority to continue to levy a lower millage rate without losing its ability to adjust to the maximum authorized millage rate from a prior year’s reassessment? (Effective January 1, 2027) (Amends Article VII, Section 23(C))

YES

NO

Amendment 3: Post-Conviction Bail For Certain Offenders

BALLOT LANGUAGE: Do you support an amendment to prohibit a defendant from being released on any post-conviction bail if the defendant is convicted of an aggravated offense against a minor child? (Adds Article I, Section 18(C))

YES

NO

Amendment 4: Term Limits For Governors

BALLOT LANGUAGE: Do you support an amendment to prohibit a person who has served more than one and one-half terms as governor from being elected as governor for any future term? (Amends Article IV, Section 3(B))

YES

NO

Amendment 5: Retirement Debt Payments

BALLOT LANGUAGE: Do you support an amendment to authorize a state retirement system to apply any nonrecurring state monies it receives to any of its unfunded accrued liability rather than requiring application to its oldest unfunded accrued liability? (AmendsArticle VII, Section 10(D)(2)(b)(iii))

YES

NO

Amendment 6: Property Tax Exemptions For The Elderly

BALLOT LANGUAGE: Do you support an amendment to authorize parishes and municipalities to extend an additional property tax exemption for property subject to the homestead exemption that is owned and occupied by a person who is at least sixty-five years of age and who qualifies for the special assessment level? (Effective January 1, 2028) (Adds Article VII, Section 21(P))

YES

NO

Amendment 7: Public Spending On Drinking Water Utilities

BALLOT LANGUAGE: Do you support an amendment to authorize parishes and municipalities to extend an additional property tax exemption for property subject to the homestead exemption that is owned and occupied by a person who is at least sixty-five years of age and who qualifies for the special assessment level? (Effective January 1, 2028) (Adds Article VII, Section 21(P))

YES

NO

Amendment 8: Expropriation Of Property By Foreign Adversaries

BALLOT LANGUAGE: Do you support an amendment to prohibit expropriation of property by a foreign adversary or an agent of a foreign adversary? (Amends Article I, Section 4(B)(4))

YES

NO

Amendment 9: Expansion of Property Tax Freezes

BALLOT LANGUAGE: Do you support an amendment to increase the maximum amount of income a person may receive and still qualify for the special assessment level for residential property receiving the homestead exemption? (Effective January 1, 2027) (Amends Article VII, Section 18(G)(1)(a)(ii))

YES

NO

Amendment 10: Tax Exemptions For Rehabilitated Property

BALLOT LANGUAGE: Do you support an amendment to allow property tax exemptions for blighted or derelict properties that have been rehabilitated, and to require the legislature to enact laws providing for administration of these exemptions? (Effective January 1, 2027) (Adds Article VII, Section 21(P))

YES

NO

U.S. Senate

Jamie Davis (D)

Julia Letlow (R)

U.S. Congress: District 1

Steve Scalise (R, Incumbent)

Randall Arrington (R)

E. Liddy Glass (No Party)

Lauren Jewett (D)

U.S. Congress: District 2

Troy Carter (D, Incumbent)

Lisa Ballay (L)

Walter “Rocky” Beach (No Party)

Renada “Honey” Collins (No Party)

Peter Williams (R)

U.S. Congress: District 3

Clay Higgins (R, Incumbent)

"Kate" Cotten (R)

John Day (D)

Priscilla Gonzalez (D)

Tia LeBrun (No Party)

Caleb "With a C" Walker (D)

U.S. Congress: District 4

Mike Johnson (R, Incumbent)

Conrad Cable (D)

"Matt" Gromlich (D)

Gordon Heslop (R)

Mike Nichols (R)

U.S. Congress: District 5

Stewart Cathey Jr. (R)

Misti Cordell (R)

Oscar “Omar” Dantzler (R)

Michael Echols (R)

Gabe Firment (R)

Austin Magee (R)

Dan McKay (D)

Patricia “Pat” Moore (D)

Antonio Wilson (D)

U.S. Congress: District 6

Monique Appeaning (R)

Chauna Banks (D)

Rufus Craig (L)

Larry Davis III (R)

Rick Edmonds (R)

Pat Forbes (D)

Lindsay “Rubia” Garcia (D)

Michael Mebruer (R)

Blake Miguez (R)

Stephen Wagley (R)

District Judge, 19th Judicial District Court, Div. B

Winston DeCuir, Jr. (D)

Justin DeLaune (R)

District Judge, 19th Judicial District Court, Div. L

Elzie Alford (D)

Jermaine Guillory (D)

District Judge, 19th Judicial District Court, Div. M

ReAzalia Allen (D)

Allison ‘AJ’ Sabine (D)

Vernon Thomas (D)

District Attorney, 19th Judicial District Court

Hillar Moore III (D)

Ryan Thompson (D)

Judge, Family Court Election Section 2, Division C

Lawrence 'L.T.' Dupre (R)

Wendy Edwards Morice (R)

Judge, Family Court Election Section 3, Division A

Joseph Cataldie (R)

Caulette ‘Twin’ Jackson Guillard (R)

City Judge, City Court, City of Baker

Shona Boxie (D)

Kirk A. Williams (R)

Member of School Board District 1

Kimberly Marie Baingue (D)

Megan Garretson (R)

Member of School Board District 2

Tristan J. George (D)

Vereta Lee (D)

Robert Signater Sr. (D)

Member of School Board District 3

Thomasina Joseph (D)

Carla Powell (D)

Stephen 'Stewart' Stewart (No Party)

Eugene 'Rico' Williams III (D)

Member of School Board District 4

Tebbe Jackson (No Party)

Shashonnie Steward (D)

Member of School Board District 6

Nicole Fitzgerald (No Party)

Nathan Rush (R)

Tristan Yperman (D)

Member of School Board District 7

Hannah Amoroso (No Party)

Chris Spalatin (D)

Michael Vincent (R)

Member of School Board District 8

Melissa 'Dani' Altazin (D)

Emily Soule' (R)

City of Baker Member of School Board District 1

Elaine G. Davis (D)

Myra Victor Harris (D)

City of Baker Member of School Board District 2

Willie Brooks III (D)

Alteen Profit (D)

City of Baker Member of School Board District 3

Joyce Burges (D)

Gerald 'Gee' Collins II (D)

KeeMichael Comena (D)

City of Baker Member of School Board District 4

Monique Butler (D)

Shaderick Emery (D)

City of Baker Member of School Board District 5

Sherri Hill Collins (D)

Brenda G. Jackson (D)

Reatha Wright (D)

Central Community Member of School Board District 1

Jeffery LaCour (D)

Jason Leaphart (R)

Zachary Community Member of School Board District 1

Dewey Davis (R)

Tracey Johnson Taylor-Jarrell (D)

Zachary Community Member of School Board District 3

Jonothan Borskey Edwards (D)

Rebecca Fletcher (No Party)

Craig 'CJ' King II (D)

Zachary Community Member of School Board District 4

Kenneth R. Mackie (D)

Jason Partin (No Party)

Zachary Community Member of School Board District 5

Patrick Jenkins (D)

Marty Dustin Nichols (R)

Zachary Community Member of School Board District 8

Andrea Graves (R)

Crystal London (No Party)

Zachary Community Member of School Board District 9

Tamara Kendrick Dayton (R)

Pamela Turner (No Party)

Special Election Justice of the Peace, Ward 2, District 3

Antonia Caine (D)

Lee A. Cosey (D)

Taneshia Flowers (D)

Justice of the Peace, District 4

Antonia Caine (D)

Lee A. Cosey (D)

Taneshia Flowers (D)

Carla Fowler (D)

C. Denise Marcelle (D)

Justice of the Peace, District 3

LaShawn Goodwin (D)

Mark Miley (R)

Henrietta Williams (D)

Justice of the Peace, District 5

Franchesca Rich Brandon (No Party)

Cortney Floyd (R)

J. Andrew Murrell (R)

Justice of the Peace, District 6

Robert Ainsworth (R)

Christoph Bajewski (R)

Toni Higginbotham (R)

Dajuana Leduff W. Moore (R)

Jen Racca (R)

Constable Justice of the Peace, District 2

Dwayne Rogers (R)

Lee Russell (No Party)

Constable Justice of the Peace, District 3

Shelia Freeman (D)

Gordon Hutchinson Jr. (R)

Chris Johnson (R)

Constable Justice of the Peace, District 5

Ron Reynolds (R)

Tucker Sharer (R)

Constable Justice of the Peace, District 6

John Kay (R)

David Wade (R)

Mayor, City of Central

Geno Guercio (R)

Aaron Moak (R)

Lon Vicknair (R)

Despo 'D'Ann' Wells (R)

Chief of Police, City of Central

Roger Corcoran (R)

Paul Kimball (R)

Larry 'Lew' Walters Jr. (R)

Council Member District 3, City of Central

Hannah Brown (R)

Dave Freneaux (R)

Councilman District 1, City of Zachary

Travis Gaspard (R)

Kendrick Slan (No Party)

Councilman District 2, City of Zachary

Randy Albarez (R)

Devyn Baker Sr. (D)

John LeBlanc (R)

Councilman District 3, City of Zachary

Ambre DeVirgil (R)

Amanda Perry (R)

Councilman District 4, City of Zachary

James Graves (R)

Mark Miles (D)

Councilman District 5, City of Zachary

Diane Dayton Fletcher (No Party)

Jennifer Boyd Landry (R)

Lael Montgomery (D)

PARISHWIDE PROPOSITIONS

Cross Gates Subdivision Crime Prevention and Neighborhood Improvement District Proposition

BALLOT LANGUAGE: Shall the Cross Gates Subdivision Crime Prevention and Neighborhood Improvement District (“District”) be authorized to levy and collect an annual parcel fee of $150 on each improved and unimproved parcel within the District for a period of 10 years, beginning in 2027 and ending in 2036, as provided in La. R.S. 33:9097.42 with the proceeds of the parcel fee to be used to aid in crime prevention and to add to the security of the District residents by providing for an increase in the presence of law enforcement personnel and to add to the betterment of the District by providing for beautification and other improvements (an estimated $11,700.00 is reasonably expected to be collected from the initial collection)?

YES

NO

Parishwide Proposition (Millage Renewal)

BALLOT LANGUAGE: Shall the Parish of East Baton Rouge, State of Louisiana (the “Parish”) be authorized to renew the levy and collection of a .50 mills ad valorem tax (the “Tax”) (an estimated $3,135,435 is reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the tax collection for the year 2027, and annually thereafter to and including the year 2036, and shall the proceeds of the Tax (after paying reasonable and necessary expenses of collecting and administering the Tax) be used entirely and exclusively to provide funds to purchase, maintain and operate machinery, facilities and equipment necessary and useful in the eradication, abatement or control of mosquitoes, other arthropods of public health importance and rodents, title to which shall be in the public, and maintaining and providing for adequate administrative and support staff in connection therewith?

YES

NO

Parkwood Terrace Crime Prevention and Neighborhood Improvement District Proposition

BALLOT LANGUAGE: Shall the Parkwood Terrace Crime Prevention and Neighborhood Improvement District (“District”), be authorized to renew, levy, and collect the annual parcel fee on each improved parcel within the District for a period of ten years, beginning in 2028 and ending in 2037, in the amount of $100.00 per year, and authorized to increase the fee annually after the first year, not to exceed 10% of the amount imposed during the previous calendar year, provided said fee does not exceed $150.00 per year as provided in La. R.S. 33:9097.29, with the proceeds of the parcel fee (after deducting administrative costs) to be used to aid in crime prevention by providing added security for the District residents and to provide funding for beautification and improvements for the overall betterment of the District (an estimated $23,500.00 is reasonably expected to be collected from the initial collection)?