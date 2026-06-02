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Reports on Louisiana politics, government and the people shaping state policy

Capitol Access: 2026 Regular Session wraps up

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Brooke Thorington
Published June 2, 2026 at 10:09 AM CDT
Sen Jay Morris (R) presents SB 121 before Louisiana Senate in Baton Rouge
Brooke Thorington
Sen Jay Morris (R) presents SB 121 before Louisiana Senate in Baton Rouge

After 12 weeks, Louisiana's 2026 Regular Legislative Session wrapped up on Monday.

Lawmakers spent the latter part of the session rushing to pass a new congressional map with one less Democratic district. This happened after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on the Louisiana v. Callais case, which gutted parts of the Voting Rights Act.

There was emotional testimony from the public and from lawmakers that the new map would dilute the Black vote and representation in Louisiana. Less than four weeks after the ruling, the new map was passed and signed by the governor into law. It already faces litigation, and more lawsuits are anticipated.

A number of judicial bills were passed, for example, SB 217, pertaining to reducing the number of judges in New Orleans, and another, SB 256, combined the Clerk of Criminal Court and the Clerk of Court into one position in Orleans Parish.

Approximately 400 pieces of legislation have been signed into law. It remains to be seen if the governor will veto or line-item veto any bills or if there will be a veto-override session.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington.
Tags
Politics Louisiana State LegislatureElectionsVoting Rights ActLouisiana v CallaisCriminal JusticeGov. Jeff LandryCapitol Access2026 Legislative SessionLouisiana News
Brooke Thorington
Before joining WRKF as the Capitol Access reporter, Brooke was the Assistant News Director at Louisiana Radio Network, where she also reported on statewide news and covered the state legislature.
See stories by Brooke Thorington