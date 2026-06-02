Capitol Access: 2026 Regular Session wraps up

After 12 weeks, Louisiana's 2026 Regular Legislative Session wrapped up on Monday.

Lawmakers spent the latter part of the session rushing to pass a new congressional map with one less Democratic district. This happened after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on the Louisiana v. Callais case, which gutted parts of the Voting Rights Act.

There was emotional testimony from the public and from lawmakers that the new map would dilute the Black vote and representation in Louisiana. Less than four weeks after the ruling, the new map was passed and signed by the governor into law. It already faces litigation, and more lawsuits are anticipated.

A number of judicial bills were passed, for example, SB 217 , pertaining to reducing the number of judges in New Orleans, and another, SB 256 , combined the Clerk of Criminal Court and the Clerk of Court into one position in Orleans Parish.

Approximately 400 pieces of legislation have been signed into law. It remains to be seen if the governor will veto or line-item veto any bills or if there will be a veto-override session.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington.