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Capitol Access
Reports on Louisiana politics, government and the people shaping state policy

Capitol Access Minute: Teacher pay raises, governor term limits and more

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Brooke Thorington
Published May 27, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT
Louisiana State Capitol building at night
Brooke Thorington
Louisiana State Capitol building at night

Teachers and support staff will get another one-time stipend this year, according to Gov. Jeff Landry. But he hasn’t said where the money will come from.

On Tuesday, Landry said the state isn’t allowed to dip into its newer savings account. He also said civil service raises will proceed despite a previous threat to pull them over teacher pay.

A bill, SB157, to give educators paid parental leave cleared the House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday. This would allow educators to take paid time off to spend time with their newborn, adoptive and/or foster child. The legislation has already cleared the Senate and heads to the full House.

Legislation to term-limit governors to two terms for life cleared the Senate. During debate, it was asked if the bill, HB 225, is retrospective, meaning would it impact former governors John Bel Edwards and Bobby Jindal from running again. It was deemed it would not, and if the constitutional amendment receives voter approval, it would only impact governors going forward.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington.
Tags
Politics 2026 Legislative SessionCapitol AccessLouisiana News
Brooke Thorington
Before joining WRKF as the Capitol Access reporter, Brooke was the Assistant News Director at Louisiana Radio Network, where she also reported on statewide news and covered the state legislature.
See stories by Brooke Thorington