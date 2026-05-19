Capitol Access Minute: Gov. Landry threatens to ban government pay raises after Amendment 3 failure

After voters rejected the constitutional amendment to combine education funds to help pay for permanent teacher pay raises, Gov. Jeff Landry made a social media post saying that if teachers do not get a pay raise, then no one in state government will get one.

In HB1201 , which is being heard in a Senate committee, lawmakers voted to give the governor and other statewide officials raises and themselves an increase in their daily per diem, beginning in 2028. The constitutional amendment on teacher funding failed with 58% of the vote.

In another social media post, the governor announced he’s signed a bill giving Louisiana churches the right to remove agitators from places of worship. The bill was filed after Baton Rouge native and journalist Don Lemon was removed from a church service during an anti-ICE protest in Minnesota earlier this year.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington.