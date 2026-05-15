Capitol Access Minute: Senate passes new 5-1 majority Republican congressional map

The Louisiana Senate has passed a new 5-1 majority Republican congressional map, likely diluting the state’s Democratic representation by one district. The map favors the re-election of a Democrat in District 2, which is currently occupied by Congressman Troy Carter.

It comes after the U.S. Supreme Court voided the state’s existing U.S. House District map.

The Senate passed the new map, SB 121 , along party lines to give Republicans the opportunity to gain another seat in Washington. The map must clear the House Governmental Affairs Committee, the full House and receive the governor’s signature before it can be used in the midterm elections. The map is expected to face litigation.

The Legislature also passed a bill, HB 842 , to schedule new election dates for the suspended U.S. House races. The elections will move back to an Open Primary, with the primary set for November 3 and a December 12 runoff.

The Secretary of State’s Office issued a statement that votes cast for the May 16 U.S. House races will not be counted.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington.