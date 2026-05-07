© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Capitol Access
Reports on Louisiana politics, government and the people shaping state policy

Capitol Access Minute: Recall petition filed for Gov. Landry; expanding first-degree murder definition

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Brooke Thorington
Published May 7, 2026 at 8:28 AM CDT
Governor Jeff Landry addresses the Louisiana Legislature on opening day of legislative session, Monday, April 14, 2025, at the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP, Pool)
Hilary Scheinuk/AP
/
Pool The Advocate
Governor Jeff Landry addresses the Louisiana Legislature on opening day of legislative session, Monday, April 14, 2025, at the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

After Gov. Jeff Landry suspended the U.S. House elections, two Baton Rouge residents have filed a recall petition to have him removed from office.

They must collect 500,000 signatures from Louisiana's 2.5 million active registered voters in the next 180 days. The Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office has acknowledged that the petition was filed on Monday.

After the mass shooting at the Mall of Louisiana last month, the Senate has altered a bill to expand who could be charged with first-degree murder in Louisiana.

With little debate and no opposition, HB 102 was amended to expand the definition of first-degree murder. The addition includes intentional killings committed with illegally possessed firearms, carried out in public places where at least three people were at risk of great harm, and by defendants out on bail, probation or parole. Such defendants could be charged with first-degree murder and face the death penalty.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington.
Tags
Politics Gov. Jeff Landrydeath penaltyCapitol AccessLouisiana News2026 Legislative Session
Brooke Thorington
Before joining WRKF as the Capitol Access reporter, Brooke was the Assistant News Director at Louisiana Radio Network, where she also reported on statewide news and covered the state legislature.
See stories by Brooke Thorington