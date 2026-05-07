Capitol Access Minute: Recall petition filed for Gov. Landry; expanding first-degree murder definition

After Gov. Jeff Landry suspended the U.S. House elections, two Baton Rouge residents have filed a recall petition to have him removed from office.

They must collect 500,000 signatures from Louisiana's 2.5 million active registered voters in the next 180 days. The Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office has acknowledged that the petition was filed on Monday.

After the mass shooting at the Mall of Louisiana last month, the Senate has altered a bill to expand who could be charged with first-degree murder in Louisiana.

With little debate and no opposition, HB 102 was amended to expand the definition of first-degree murder. The addition includes intentional killings committed with illegally possessed firearms, carried out in public places where at least three people were at risk of great harm, and by defendants out on bail, probation or parole. Such defendants could be charged with first-degree murder and face the death penalty.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington.