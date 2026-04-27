Capitol Access Minute: Crackdown on marijuana use near school, five-day school week

A measure to crack down on marijuana use near school facilities advanced to the Senate. The full House passed Rep. Gabe Firment’s bill, HB 568 , on a vote of 59-34. It would increase the penalty for smoking marijuana within 2,000 feet of a school facility to up to a year in prison and up to a $1,000 fine. Firment said marijuana use near schools is getting out of control.

Rep. Kyle Green expressed concerns that some people’s homes are located within that 2,000-foot zone, thus, people who live there may face serious criminal charges for something they do in their own homes.

Sen. Beth Mizell is sponsoring a bill requiring public schools to continue a five-day school week. The bill, SB 82 , has already passed in the Senate, and it cleared the House Education Committee on Thursday. Mizell says schools are often where kids in poverty are able to get a meal. The bill heads to the full House.

And in the House today, lawmakers are expected to vote on a resolution to study the return on investment of the TOPS scholarship program.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington.