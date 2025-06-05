Anti-hazing training will double for Louisiana college student organizations

The Louisiana Legislature has approved legislation to increase mandatory anti-hazing training for fraternities, sororities and other college student organizations from one hour to two hours.

House Bill 279 by Rep. Delisha Boyd, D-New Orleans, originally would have required all college students to take a one credit-hour anti-hazing course. Because of the potential cost , it was amended to double the training students in campus organizations receive. It is not expected to cost anything more as the courses are already in place.

These groups are already under mandate to have each member complete a one-hour course on the dangers of hazing.

Boyd’s bill passed both chambers with just one lawmaker, Rep. Rodney Schamerhorn, R-Hornbeck, voting against it. It next goes to Gov. Jeff Landry for approval.

Boyd’s bill was filed in the wake of the death of Southern University student Caleb Wilson, who was killed in a hazing incident for a fraternity he was pledging.

Lawmakers will also convene a task force named after Wilson to study hazing and submit a report to the legislature by Jan. 31 next year. Its members will evaluate current state and federal laws on hazing and policies against it at colleges and universities. They will also review best practices from across the country and make recommendations for policies for Louisiana to adopt.