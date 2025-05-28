© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Bill prioritizing domestic fuel sources for grid resilience advances

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Brooke Thorington
Published May 28, 2025 at 9:13 AM CDT
A crew of linemen use bucket trucks to repair a utility pole and restore electricity near Houma on Sept. 12, 2024, one day after Hurricane Francine made landfall in Terrebonne Parish.
Wes Muller
/
Louisiana Illuminator
A crew of linemen use bucket trucks to repair a utility pole and restore electricity near Houma on Sept. 12, 2024, one day after Hurricane Francine made landfall in Terrebonne Parish.

A bill that would require the Department of Energy and Natural Resources (DENR) to work with the Public Service Commission (PSC) on prioritizing domestic fuel sources in Louisiana advanced from House Appropriations on Tuesday.

After Sunday’s power outage in New Orleans, the bill’s author, Rep. Jacob Landry (R-Erath) said the state needs to have reliable back-up sources, like nuclear power.

“ We feel it's in the best interest of the state and the men and women of this state to you to look at what actually grid resilience is,” said Landry.

The fiscal note on HB 692 is more than $600,000 over a five-year period. Rep. Vanessa LaFleur (D-Baton Rouge) opposed the bill on the grounds it infringes on the authority of the PSC.

Rep. Kimberly Coates (R-Ponchatula) praised the legislation for including the option of nuclear energy.

“We're really trying to push that forward to get that here in Louisiana and actually get the PSC to also work on that and try to bring nuclear as clean energy here to Louisiana,” said Coates.

However, the rolling blackout on Sunday was caused by one nuclear plant being offline for maintenance and another experiencing a failure.
Tags
Politics Louisiana NewsLouisianaenergyenergy industryenergy sectorenergy policyenergy efficiencynuclear power
Brooke Thorington
Before joining WRKF as the Capitol Access reporter, Brooke was the Assistant News Director at Louisiana Radio Network, where she also reported on statewide news and covered the state legislature.
See stories by Brooke Thorington