Capitol Access Minute: Gov. Landry signs order protecting colleges that pay athletes

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Brooke Thorington
Published May 14, 2025 at 5:51 PM CDT
Gov. Jeff Landry delivers opening remarks during the legislative session on Monday, April 14, 2025.
State of Louisiana
Gov. Jeff Landry delivers opening remarks during the legislative session on Monday, April 14, 2025.

Gov. Jeff Landry signed an executive order Tuesday to legally protect colleges and universities that pay college athletes. The order is an effort to prohibit the NCAA and other college athletic oversight organizations from taking action against schools that compensate athletes.

SB 152 to allow the history of a domestic abuse or human trafficking victim be taken into consideration if they kill or severely injure their perpetrator, failed to advance from the Senate Judiciary C Committee on Tuesday. Sen. Beth Mizell (R-Franklinton) said too often women are left with no way out but to take the life of the person abusing them.

Committee members heard testimony from multiple victims, including women who served prison time for the murder of their offender. Despite the bill being voted down, Mizell said she’s not deterred from sponsoring legislation to protect victims.

The full House is set to vote on HB 274 Wednesday. The bill would move the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) under the supervision of the Louisiana National Guard.
Politics 2025 legislative sessionLouisiana NewsLouisianaGov. Jeff Landry
Brooke Thorington
Before joining WRKF as the Capitol Access reporter, Brooke was the Assistant News Director at Louisiana Radio Network, where she also reported on statewide news and covered the state legislature.
