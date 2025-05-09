Louisiana lawmakers advance income tax and anti-DEI legislation

The House Governmental Affairs Committee Thursday voted 10-6 along party lines for HB 421, a bill that would to remove mandatory diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) courses for state employees and college students.

Several Black committee members spoke in opposition of the bill, and questioned why they had less than 24 hours to review the legislation, which was heavily revised. There’s been a national push to remove DEI curriculums and job requirements at federal agencies and private businesses. Rep. Emily Chenevert (R-Baton Rouge) sponsored the bill.

On Thursday, on a 86-13 vote, the House advanced HB 667 , which would lower the state income tax from 3% to 2.75%. The legislation now heads to a committee in the upper chamber. The bill must receive a two-thirds majority vote in the Senate to be able to go before voters as a constitutional amendment.

Lawmakers will reconvene in Baton Rouge on Monday.