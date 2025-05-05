Capitol Access Minute: Legislative session enters 4th week

Lawmakers have returned to Baton Rouge for the fourth week of the legislative session.

Last week, the House passed 25 insurance reform bills, including HB 430 , which would crack down on attorney advertising and HB 436 , which would prohibit undocumented immigrants from collecting damages in auto accidents.

Without any debate in the full Senate, SB 2 , a bill that would ban fluoride in public water systems, passed with a 24-10 vote. The bill advances to a House committee.

SB 14 , a bill that would ban food with certain artificial dyes and preservatives from schools that receive state funding, advanced to the full Senate. Members of the Senate Health and Welfare approved the bill Wednesday, before a packed room with supporters of Robert Kennedy Jr.’s “Make America Healthy Again” initiative,

And HB 528 , a bill that would restructure the Department of Transportation and Development, is expected to go before the full House this week.

With your Capitol Access Minute I’m Brooke Thorington in Baton Rouge.