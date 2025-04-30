Capitol Access Minute: Insurance reform bill advances, CCS projects bill fails

Another insurance reform bill moved forward in the Louisiana Legislature on Tuesday.

HB 431 , which would limit the ability for individuals to recover damages or injuries from an auto accident if they are found mostly at fault, passed before the full House on a 66-26 vote along party lines.

In the House Natural Resources committee, HB 4 to allow parish leaders to decide if carbon capture and sequestration projects, also known as CCS, can be built within their boundaries failed on a 6-10 vote after hours of debate. The bill faced bipartisan opposition.

On Wednesday, HB 307 , which would require state agencies to report individuals who receive public assistance and aren’t U.S. citizens to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, will be heard in the House Judiciary Committee.

And SB 52 to give fortified home grant recipients a tax exemption on their grant is scheduled to be heard in the full Senate on Wednesday, too.

