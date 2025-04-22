Capitol Access Minute: Lawmakers work to tackle insurance reform, fluoride ban gets support

Insurance reform continues to be a top priority at the State Capitol. During the last regular session, lawmakers passed bills insurance carriers said would make the state more business-friendly and lead to lower rates. But House Insurance Committee member Rep. Matthew Willard (D-New Orleans), says what they’ve done in the past hasn’t worked.

“ I think the people of Louisiana are sick and tired of broken promises and the legislature and elected officials pointing fingers at different stakeholders and blaming them," Willard said.

This week, lawmakers will hear testimony on bills to limit litigation practices and legislation to regulate the claims process.

Louisiana’s Surgeon General Dr. Ralph Abraham is backing a bill to ban the fluoridation of public water in Louisiana. That comes despite broad scientific and public support for adding fluoride in water to prevent tooth decay. The issue has resurfaced under federal health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

