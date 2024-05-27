© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Capitol Access
Reports on Louisiana politics, government and the people shaping state policy

Some of Landry’s top priorities still need final approval as session nears end

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Molly Ryan
Published May 27, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Gov. Jeff Landry shakes hands with representatives while entering the House chamber during the first day of a special session on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Baton Rouge, La. (Michael Johnson/The Advocate via AP, Pool)
Michael Johnson/AP
/
Pool The Advocate
Gov. Jeff Landry shakes hands with representatives while entering the House chamber during the first day of a special session on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Baton Rouge, La. (Michael Johnson/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

Legislation to create education savings accounts, a bill calling for a constitutional convention and other significant items remain on the table with about one week left in the regular legislative session.

It’s likely some version of education savings accounts, which give parents tax dollars to spend on private education, will pass the full Legislature. But it appears less likely that lawmakers will approve a constitutional convention in time. Republican Gov. Jeff Landry supports both items.

A final state budget must also be passed before the session ends on June 3. Lawmakers on the Senate Finance Committee just restored some funding for early childhood education and teacher stipends that were cut under the House proposal.

Lawmakers say they want to wrap the session early, ideally by May 31.
Tags
Politics NewsLouisiana NewsCapitol AccessLouisiana State LegislatureState BudgetConstitutional Convention
Molly Ryan
Molly Ryan is a political reporter and covers state politics from the Louisiana Capitol.
See stories by Molly Ryan